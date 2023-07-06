'Sex Education' to end with season four

The coming-of-age comedy-drama series 'Sex Education' will be ending with the upcoming season 4. The final season of the show is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from 21 September.

According to a US-based media house, Series creator, lead writer, and executive producer Laurie Nunn wrote in a letter to fans, "We are incredibly proud of 'Sex Education' and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can't wait to share it with you."