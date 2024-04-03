Chanchal plays blind detective, ‘Rumi’ trailer stuns audience

In the series, Chanchal Chowdhury will be seen playing CID officer ‘Rumi’, who lost his eyesight in an accident and started seeing strange dreams after that.

Rumi gets down to solving a murder case after taking clues from his dreams. The question, if that clue will solve the case, or entangle it even further would be answered in the series.

The trailer shows that Chanchal’s mother had died in an accident. Though it was labelled an accident at that time, it creates doubt later that if it really was just an accident or a murder? The trailer has hinted at such intense suspense.