Chanchal plays blind detective, ‘Rumi’ trailer stuns audience
In the last few years, Chanchal Chowdhury has been consistently stunning everyone with his exceptional performances in the Bangladeshi OTT contents. Meanwhile, director Vicky Zahed has garnered accolades with several projects of the thriller genre.
Chanchal and Vicky, this actor-director duo has come together for the first time in the HoiChoi series, ‘Rumi’. The trailer of the series was released on Monday and has attracted applauds on the web.
In the series, Chanchal Chowdhury will be seen playing CID officer ‘Rumi’, who lost his eyesight in an accident and started seeing strange dreams after that.
Rumi gets down to solving a murder case after taking clues from his dreams. The question, if that clue will solve the case, or entangle it even further would be answered in the series.
The trailer shows that Chanchal’s mother had died in an accident. Though it was labelled an accident at that time, it creates doubt later that if it really was just an accident or a murder? The trailer has hinted at such intense suspense.
Chanchal Chowdhury had grabbed attention with a whole different look in HoiChoi series ‘Kaaragar’. This actor has yet again appeared in an exceptional look in this new series. Many of the audiences have commented that Chanchal will ace this time as well.
Apart from Chanchal, Rikita Nandini Shimu, Sajal along with many others have worked in this series. ‘Rumi’ will release on HoiChoi this 10 April marking the Eid-ul-Fitr.