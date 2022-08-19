Mr Hasib gets a ‘lesson in household management’

Many fathers often forget the fact that it is the responsibility of both man and woman to run a household.

Take Mr Hasib for instance. He is a total workaholic and his life revolves around his office. There is nothing about spending time with children in Hasib’s life.

Hasib is the type of person who deems everything a waste of time unless it is working at the office. Managing a household is nothing special to him.

This rigid man, Mr Hasib incidentally appeared at a colleague’s house one day. He basically went there in search of a vital file. But, something so unusual happens there that it altered Hasib’s entire outlook on life.