Jaya Ahsan debuts in Hindi cinema today

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s latest film ‘Kadak Singh’ is about to be released on Indian OTT platform ZEE5 today, Friday. Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan is debuting in Hindi cinema with this film. She has played the character titled ‘Naina’ in this film.

The story of the film revolves around an officer from the department of financial crime who suffers from amnesia. The story moves forward with the plot of how this officer named Shrivastav aka Kadak Singh reached the hospital.