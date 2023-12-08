Jaya Ahsan debuts in Hindi cinema today

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s latest film ‘Kadak Singh’ is about to be released on Indian OTT platform ZEE5 today, Friday. Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan is debuting in Hindi cinema with this film. She has played the character titled ‘Naina’ in this film.
The story of the film revolves around an officer from the department of financial crime who suffers from amnesia. The story moves forward with the plot of how this officer named Shrivastav aka Kadak Singh reached the hospital.
The star-studded cast of the film includes Pankaj Teripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sanjana Sanghi among others. The film was premiered at the International Film Festival of India in Goa last month.
Jaya Ahsan was present at that premiere. Before going to the festival in Goa, she had told Prothom Alo, “Kadak Singh is my first Hindi film. And, the character is also exceptional. I was quite excited to be offered this film. So, it didn’t take me any time to say yes to it.”
“The director of the film is Anuruddha Roy Chowdhury and my co-actor is Pankaj Tripathi. I always wanted to work with Aniruddha and Pabnkaj. Working with them, that too in my debut Hindi film, doubled the joy,” she added.
Earlier in an interview with Indian media director Aburuddha said that Jaya Ahsan would be seen in his next directorial as well.