Pandemic-themed film ‘Jaya Ar Sharmin’ to stream on Chorki from 25 September
Renowned filmmaker Piplu R Khan’s pandemic-time film ‘Jaya Ar Sharmin’ is set to stream on popular Bangladeshi OTT platform Chorki from 12:01 am on 25 September.
The film portrays the psychological journey of two women from starkly different social backgrounds — an actress and her domestic aide — locked in together during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Within the confined space, their fragile bond evolves and eventually collapses under the weight of solitude and shifting relationships.
Featuring popular actress Jaya Ahsan alongside acclaimed theatre and screen performer Mohsina Akter, the film also stars Tanzim Saiyara Totini in a guest role.
The screenplay was co-written by Piplu R Khan and Nusrat Islam Mati; and after its theatrical release in May this year, the film is now making its way to OTT audiences.
Expressing his excitement, Piplu stated, “We are very happy that Jaya Ar Sharmin is coming to OTT. The film explores women’s psychology, and I feel female audiences will particularly relate to it."
'Many expatriate Bangladeshis have shown interest in watching the film, and now they will get the chance. Overall, Chorki is the perfect home for this film,” according to Piplu.
Sharing her reflections, Jaya Ahsan said the production was unlike any other project in her career. “During the shoot, I wouldn’t even go home because my mother lived there."
"We worked with a minimal unit, sometimes forgetting that the camera was rolling; we washed and ironed our own costumes repeatedly to ensure hygiene. The acting felt less like performance and more like living the reality we had all endured during the pandemic,” she recalled.
The actress described filming in Banani, one of Dhaka’s busiest areas, yet finding complete silence due to the lockdown, “We recorded live sound, without dubbing; and at times, we even wondered if this would be our last film.”
“When it released in theatres, people called it an honest film - and now on Chorki, even more people will be able to revisit that time and reflect on how we overcame it,” Jaya added.
Mohsina Akter highlighted the creative freedom she received from Piplu. “Very few directors allow this level of improvisation - and he gave me the confidence to experiment, which requires courage and trust from both the director and co-actors. I realized during the pandemic that we are so insignificant before nature."
"Life is the greatest gift, yet also the most fragile. We must value relationships, family ties, and the time we spend with others,” according to Mohsina.
Through 'Jaya Ar Sharmin', Piplu R Khan attempted to capture not just the struggles of lockdown, but the deeper realizations of human vulnerability, empathy, and resilience - according to Chorki.