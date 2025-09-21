Pandemic-themed film ‘Jaya Ar Sharmin’ to stream on Chorki from 25 September

Renowned filmmaker Piplu R Khan’s pandemic-time film ‘Jaya Ar Sharmin’ is set to stream on popular Bangladeshi OTT platform Chorki from 12:01 am on 25 September.

The film portrays the psychological journey of two women from starkly different social backgrounds — an actress and her domestic aide — locked in together during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Within the confined space, their fragile bond evolves and eventually collapses under the weight of solitude and shifting relationships.