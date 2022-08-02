Disney Plus releases official 'Andor' trailer for new Star Wars series

In addition to Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw, Luna also stars in the film. The trailer also substantiates rumours that unaccredited Forest Whitaker, who played resistance fighter Saw Gerrera in Rogue One, will return.

According to the description, the show is "a unique perspective from the Star Wars galaxy" and centres on Cassian Andor's quest to realise his potential for change.

The television show tells the story of the escalating rebellion against the Empire and how individuals and worlds got involved. Cassian will set out on the route that will transform him into a rebel hero during this period of risk, trickery, and intrigue.