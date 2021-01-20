People will invariably have good and bad things to say : Purnima

After a long break, actress Purnima has returned with a different look. When director of film ‘Aynabaji (Mirror Game)’, Amitabh Reza Chowdhury took to the stage of the Meril-Prothom Alo Award to receive the prize. Purnima, the moderator of the award giving ceremony, made fun of the director saying if he makes another film named “Gutibazi (Dupe Game)” he must let her play the lead actress’ role. Though Amitabh didn’t make ‘Gutibazi” he cast Purnima as the character Suraiya in web film ‘Munshigiri’. Purnima spoke with Prothom Alo about the film and her debut in the streaming platform.
“I am fine with keeping myself busy with work. Today (Tuesday) is a special day, signing the web film contract. I am going to work in a web film of Amitabh Reza Chowdhury. The film was announced officially.
Chorki is a new platform, the web film is Amitabh Reza’s first one and yours too. Can you share the new experience?
We wait for something new eagerly. We always want something new in our lives, for people to discover us anew, so they don’t get bored watching us in same character repeatedly.
You are going to switch from the role of a romantic heroine to a detective.
I never got such a story before. When Amitabh bhai told me the story, I agreed to the role. The story has two important female characters. I have chosen that one which seemed to be more interesting. In the meantime, work on screenplay will progress. Some preparation is left. For films, you can gave the same look and get-up, but not in a web film. There are many steps to be passed – look test, screen test and rehearsal. I will need to give more time to rehearsals before shooting. In fact, I want to do good. I want to acting so good that people will remember this. Everything is a new experience for me since it’s my maiden web film and first work with Chorki. In fact, I wanted something like this.
When you entered the film industry there was only television and cinema. Now there are so many different platform. Video streaming is new to you. What are your thoughts about all this?
To me, work is work. It can be in television, radio, drama or a streaming website. I’m doing drama, television commercials (TVC), online video commercials (OVC), presentations, stage performances, even cutting ribbons at inaugurations. Every type of work is new to me. I respect work regardless of which media it is.
There are allegations of violent and obscene content in local and foreign streaming sites.
It depends on what I chose. There is a freedom in OTT platforms. Even though there is any vulgarism or explicit scenes, it depends of whether I choose to do that or not. If I think I can do it, I will do it. Otherwise, I won’t. People will invariably say good things and bad things. That is how people discuss films too. Was there no vulgarism in films? But still we have been doing good films.
What have you been doing on the big screen?
Two films have been put on hold due to coronavirus. These may be released after the situation returns to normal. However, all of the work proposals I receive now, mostly are from OTTs.