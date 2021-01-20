People will invariably have good and bad things to say : Purnima

After a long break, actress Purnima has returned with a different look. When director of film ‘Aynabaji (Mirror Game)’, Amitabh Reza Chowdhury took to the stage of the Meril-Prothom Alo Award to receive the prize. Purnima, the moderator of the award giving ceremony, made fun of the director saying if he makes another film named “Gutibazi (Dupe Game)” he must let her play the lead actress’ role. Though Amitabh didn’t make ‘Gutibazi” he cast Purnima as the character Suraiya in web film ‘Munshigiri’. Purnima spoke with Prothom Alo about the film and her debut in the streaming platform.

“I am fine with keeping myself busy with work. Today (Tuesday) is a special day, signing the web film contract. I am going to work in a web film of Amitabh Reza Chowdhury. The film was announced officially.