Pop legend Ferdous Wahid in ICU

Eminent Bangladeshi singer Ferdous Wahid has been taken to ICU of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Friday, reports UNB.



The pop icon has been suffering from high fever for the last couple of days and was taken to CMH on Thursday after his condition worsened, according to his personal assistant Mosharraf.



Last week, Ferdous Wahid was tested negative for COVID-19 upon testing at the city's Anwar Khan Modern Hospital. However, he was taken to CMH on Thursday after the physicians observed no improvement of his physical condition.





