Pori Moni's release demanded by citizens group

While addressing a brief rally there, speakers questioned the repeated denial of Pori Moni’s bail.
“In the past there were several examples of granting bail to individuals accused of narcotics cases. Then why has an artiste been denied bail? We are not taking an anti-government stance. Rather, we are requesting the government to return Pori Moni to her fans. We want Pori Moni acting again at the shooting sets,” the speakers said.
Bikshubdha Nagarikjan convener and Shrabon Prokashani owner Robin Ahsan, rights activists Shashwati Biplob, development actor Musfika Laiju, film director Rashid Polash, among others, addressed the rally.