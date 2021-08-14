Pori Moni's release demanded by citizens group

A section of civil society today, Saturday, requested the government to release the Dhallywood actor Pori Moni who has been imprisoned under anti-narcotics law since 4 August.

The citizens' group formed a human-chain under the banner ‘Bikshubdha Nagarikjan’ (aggrieved citizens) in front of the National Press Club in the capital city. People from different professions joined hands in the programme.