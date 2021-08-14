Entertainment

Pori Moni's release demanded by citizens group

Cultural Correspondent
Dhaka
A section of civil society today, Saturday, requested the government to release the Dhallywood actor Pori Moni who has been imprisoned under anti-narcotics law since 4 August.

The citizens' group formed a human-chain under the banner ‘Bikshubdha Nagarikjan’ (aggrieved citizens) in front of the National Press Club in the capital city. People from different professions joined hands in the programme.

While addressing a brief rally there, speakers questioned the repeated denial of Pori Moni’s bail.

“In the past there were several examples of granting bail to individuals accused of narcotics cases. Then why has an artiste been denied bail? We are not taking an anti-government stance. Rather, we are requesting the government to return Pori Moni to her fans. We want Pori Moni acting again at the shooting sets,” the speakers said.

Bikshubdha Nagarikjan convener and Shrabon Prokashani owner Robin Ahsan, rights activists Shashwati Biplob, development actor Musfika Laiju, film director Rashid Polash, among others, addressed the rally.

