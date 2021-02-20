Prominent actor ATM Shamsuzzaman laid to rest

Abu Taher Mohammad (ATM) Shamsuzzaman was born on 10 September, 1941, at Daulatpur, Noakhali. His career began as an assistant director in Udayan Chowdhury's film 'Bishkonnya' (1961).



His legendary acting career started in 1965. He earned his big name as an antagonist in Amjad Hossain's film 'Nayanmoni' (1976).



In his esteemed career as a journeyman in Dhallywood, ATM Shamsuzzaman wrote more than one hundred screenplays. He debuted as a director with the film 'Ebadat' in 2009.



The legendary comedian and antagonist won six National Film Awards for Best Actor in Kazi Hayat's 'Dayee Ke?' (1987), Best Comedy Actor in 'Madam Fuli' (1999), 'Churiwala' (2001), 'Mon Boshe Na Porar Table A' (2009), Best Supporting Actor in 'Chorabali' (2012) and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.



He was also conferred upon the Ekushey Padak in 2015 for his outstanding contributions to Bangladesh's film industry.



President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the demise of the noted actor.



In a condolence message, the president said the death of ATM Shamsuzzaman was an irreparable loss to the cultural arena of the country.



