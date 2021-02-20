Prominent actor ATM Shamsuzzaman laid to rest

Eminent silver screen actor ATM Shamsuzzaman was laid to rest at Jurain graveyard in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon, reports UNB.
He was buried at 5:40pm beside his son's grave after his second namaz-e-janaza at Sutrapur Mosque. The first namaz-e-janaza was held at Pir Saheb er Bari Jame-e-Mosque after Zohr prayers, said family members.
The actor breathed his last at his Sutrapur residence at the age of 80.
Earlier, he was taken back home from a hospital on Friday afternoon following improvement in his health condition.
The Ekushey Padak winning actor was admitted to Azgar Ali Hospital in Old Dhaka with shortness of breathing on Wednesday, and was undergoing treatment under Ataur Rahman Khan.
The actor was suffering from breathing difficulties due to Asthma and other health complications for the last couple of days.
However, his overall condition improved on Thursday. His test reports, including that of CT scan, came out satisfactory, according to his family members.
Abu Taher Mohammad (ATM) Shamsuzzaman was born on 10 September, 1941, at Daulatpur, Noakhali. His career began as an assistant director in Udayan Chowdhury's film 'Bishkonnya' (1961).
His legendary acting career started in 1965. He earned his big name as an antagonist in Amjad Hossain's film 'Nayanmoni' (1976).
In his esteemed career as a journeyman in Dhallywood, ATM Shamsuzzaman wrote more than one hundred screenplays. He debuted as a director with the film 'Ebadat' in 2009.
The legendary comedian and antagonist won six National Film Awards for Best Actor in Kazi Hayat's 'Dayee Ke?' (1987), Best Comedy Actor in 'Madam Fuli' (1999), 'Churiwala' (2001), 'Mon Boshe Na Porar Table A' (2009), Best Supporting Actor in 'Chorabali' (2012) and the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.
He was also conferred upon the Ekushey Padak in 2015 for his outstanding contributions to Bangladesh's film industry.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the demise of the noted actor.
In a condolence message, the president said the death of ATM Shamsuzzaman was an irreparable loss to the cultural arena of the country.
He prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and extended his deepest condolences to his bereaved family.
In another message the prime minister said, "The popular artist will live in the hearts of the people of the country through his outstanding acting."
She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Besides, foreign minister A K Abdul Momen , speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, environment, forests and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin, state minister for youth and sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun also expressed deep shock at the demise of the noted actor.