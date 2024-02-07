What happened in final 40 minutes of actor Ahmed Rubel
Renowned Bangladeshi actor Ahmed Rubel passed away all of a sudden this evening, when he was on his way to the special screening event of his latest film at Star Cineplex in Bashundhara City Shopping Complex.
He left his home – Chayabithi – in Gazipur far ahead of the screening in the evening. On the way, he picked up the film director, Nurul Alam Atique, from the Uttara area and drove the car all the way to Bashundhara City.
He reached the venue around 5:15 pm and entered the car parking in the basement. Hopping off the car, he was walking along the walkway in the basement. Suddenly, he stumbled there and fell down, sustaining injuries in the head. Director Atique, security guard Masudul Haque, and some others came forward in his rescue.
While talking to Prothom Alo, Masadul Haque recounted the harrowing moments and said Rubel’s forehead suffered injuries and swelled as he hit the nearby wall. They made him sit on a chair and poured water on his head as primary care.
“We thought that he collapsed after being senseless. This is why we were pouring water on his head. He was still in sense and experiencing hiccups,” he said.
Later, they took him to the emergency healthcare center of the shopping complex on the first floor. Masud said the actor was still in sense.
However, he was later shifted to nearby Square Hospitals on a CNG-run auto rickshaw as per the suggestion of the on-duty physician at the emergency health center.
A physician at the Square Hospitals, on the condition of anonymity, said Ahmed Rubel was taken to the hospital at 5:50 pm, but he was found to have a faint pulse. In further tests, the physicians confirmed that he was taken to the hospital after death.