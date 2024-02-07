What happened in final 40 minutes of actor Ahmed Rubel

Renowned Bangladeshi actor Ahmed Rubel passed away all of a sudden this evening, when he was on his way to the special screening event of his latest film at Star Cineplex in Bashundhara City Shopping Complex.

He left his home – Chayabithi – in Gazipur far ahead of the screening in the evening. On the way, he picked up the film director, Nurul Alam Atique, from the Uttara area and drove the car all the way to Bashundhara City.