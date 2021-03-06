Came to city with no background or backbone: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has time and again proved that he is one of the best actors in Hindi cinema. Be it his performance as the strong-willed lawyer in Shahid, a dreaded terrorist in Omerta, a gullible boy in Stree or the naive Pritam in Bareilly Ki Barfi, the actor has raised his bar with every new role.

"The journey has been pretty overwhelming. I never expected this to happen. I always wanted to work of course and that's why I invested so much time on training and came to the city with no background or backbone, and with very little money. From there to here it is still like a dream to me, but I don't sit back and think about it," Rajkummar told IANS.

The actor likes to lives in the moment.

"I live each day as it comes so I just enjoy each and every moment. I love acting and playing different characters on screen and as long as that is happening I am more than happy," he added.