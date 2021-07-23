‘Recalled’: Memories of tomorrow

‘Recalled’ is an occasionally breathless, repeatedly engaging psychological thriller. Hitting all the right notes when needed, it never fails to grab attention, and as a result is likely to be remembered for a long time. The film banked on its strengths to deliver a complicated story. It contains multiple layers of mystery that get stripped back at opportune moments It was patient and took its time to peel out the layers that made the story so compelling and strong for its entire 1hour and 39 minutes runtime. The twists did not seem forced and it made complete sense. The intensity of the acting, the cinematography, and the background music made the mystery so much more engaging. Even if you’ve watched a lot of mystery thriller Korean movies, you probably won’t be able to predict how ‘Recalled’ ends.

Main cast Seo Ye Ji’s acting as Soo-Jin was outstanding. She portrayed Soo- Jin’s doubtful, distressing emotions throughout each scene as she seeks to get to the bottom of her past and present. Her strong use of facial expressions and ability to give her character a grounded, but vulnerable, depth was just extraordinary. Ye Ji and the audience untangles this mess together and you can feel every emotion that she goes through with her. She’s acted wonderfully as the woman who has almost lost it all but never comes across as the damsel in distress. Seo Yea Ji is a gem to watch on screen, be it a Korean Drama or a Korean Movie. This being a movie with minimal casting, we see Seo Yea Ji in her prime as she emulsifies into the psyche of Soo Jin.