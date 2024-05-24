Masud Ali Khan gets Meril-Prothom Alo Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran actor Masud Ali Khan has been honoured with the prestigious Meril-Prothom Alo Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the cultural arena of Bangladesh.

The award was conferred upon him at the stage of Meril-Prothom Alo Awards-2023 at the Grace Auditorium of the United Convention Centre in Dhaka on Friday.

Masud Ali Khan has been a towering figure in Bengali drama for more than five decades.