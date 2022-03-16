Screening of ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ begins at Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022

An extensive 5-year-long collaboration between the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and Applebox Films, the docudrama stars Sheikh Hasina as herself in the title role alongside her younger sister Sheikh Rehana as herself, also both as narrators.

Described as a riveting story of the daughter of Bangabandhu out of a tragic backdrop by the filmmaker, the film covers and refers to the assassination of the prime minister’s father along with most of her family in 1975 and the aftermath of the murder.

Debojyoti Mishra, an internationally acclaimed Indian music composer and film director, has composed the musical score for the film which is produced by CRI trustees Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, alongside Nasrul Hamid, state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.