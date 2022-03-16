Entertainment

Screening of 'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' begins at Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022

UNB
Dhaka
Screening of ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ begins at Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022
File Photo

Bangla Academy has organised a three-day special screening of Bangladeshi docudrama ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the liberation war directed by Piplu Khan at the ongoing Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 on Tuesday.

Marking the closing days of the fair alongside the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s 102nd Birth Anniversary, the special screening began at 6:00pm on Tuesday at the Bhasha Shahid Muktomoncho, Bangla Academy premises in the capital.

The special screening will again be held on Wednesday, 16 March at 6:00 pm and Thursday on 17 March at 7:30 pm at the same venue.

A docudrama on the life of Bangladeshi prime minister and the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ was premiered at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in the capital on 15 November, 2018, and also was internationally released at Star Cineplex on the following day.

An extensive 5-year-long collaboration between the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and Applebox Films, the docudrama stars Sheikh Hasina as herself in the title role alongside her younger sister Sheikh Rehana as herself, also both as narrators.

Described as a riveting story of the daughter of Bangabandhu out of a tragic backdrop by the filmmaker, the film covers and refers to the assassination of the prime minister’s father along with most of her family in 1975 and the aftermath of the murder.

Debojyoti Mishra, an internationally acclaimed Indian music composer and film director, has composed the musical score for the film which is produced by CRI trustees Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, alongside Nasrul Hamid, state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

