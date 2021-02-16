Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Like with the finger whistle prosthetic, you can plan out a strategic attack and I could see the use in that, but in terms of combat, the shinobi prosthetics can be used for breaking the shield of the opponent or just very briefly stunning the boss with a firecracker.

In most complex games, including director Hidetaka Miyazaki’s previous masterworks Dark Souls and Bloodborne, prolonged and wavering progress can be made even when your skills or your nerves aren’t quite up to the recent fearsome foe. You can grind fewer intimidating enemies to increase your stats or your confidence, search for a different weapon that might be more effective, try changing your tactics, or turn to other players for assistance. In Sekiro, there is no help, little strategy, no missing piece of the puzzle: just you and a sword. It’s not unusual to spend two or three hours repeatedly fighting the same adversary, praying that this is the attempt, this will be the time when your reflexes or your nerves don’t fail you.

This is when you face the unforgiving Sekiro. The satisfaction of finally running your sword through a samurai general for the final time is incomparable. It offers no comforting sense of gradual progress, but a series of ever-ascending peaks. This is no accident. Sekiro’s designers invite you to fully take the role of a shinobi, to hone skills as sharp and unfailing to the extent it lives up to the one-armed wolf, and to think deeply about death.

Time will tell if you can experience Sekiro to the fullest or not. The grind is not as literal as other games in Sekiro. Only if you grind the skills into yourself, doing the same thing time and time again will be the deciding factor. But end of it all, all the pain and vexation when you get to see the bigger picture it is truly a game worth playing, each and every second. The sad truth is this shuts down a gem of a game for the weak willed.

Shuparno Rahman is a student of Class 10 at RAJUK Uttara Model College. He may be contacted at [email protected]