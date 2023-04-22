Baldwin manslaughter charges formally dropped

Manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin over a fatal shooting on a movie set were formally dropped by prosecutors Friday.

A New Mexico court filing said the case against Baldwin "is dismissed without prejudice," but investigations remain "active and on-going" into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the Western "Rust" in New Mexico in 2021.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 handgun during rehearsals when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

He has always insisted he was told the gun was safe and that he did not pull the trigger, and had pleaded not guilty to the charges.