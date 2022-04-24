Shabnam at a filmy event after 22 long years

So being able to attend such a programme after 22 long years Shabnam spoke quite frankly. In her speech during the event Shabnam said, “Despite there being much discontent in life, I am forever indebted for the love I received from people of the industry, coming back to them after so long. You remembered me even though I stayed away from cinema for more than two decades. This is one of my greatest blessings.”

Shabnam said, “Many from the old days are not there anymore. I met with Mahmud Koli, Alamgir and Ilias Kanchan. I talked to many technicians from former days as well. I even got to meet many new heroes and heroines. I had a wonderful time.”

“Mahmud Koli and I had worked in a film together. That film titled ‘Amar Shongshar’ was directed by Ashok Ghosh. I didn’t get the chance to meet him for long because of my staying away from the industry. It was delightful, meeting him there. I felt like staying a little longer, but the I didn't want to get caught up in the traffic on Dhaka roads. That's why I returned early,” Shabnam added.