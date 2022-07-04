Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India 2022

On Sunday, taking to the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India, the winners of the star-studded Femina Miss India 2022 were announced with a caption that read, "Congratulations, Let's pop the champagne!”

“These ladies have a powerful voice and we're sure that they're going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in. We've seen the passion with which they've worked for these titles and must say that they deserve every bit of this. Congratulations, ladies- it's time to celebrate @sinishettyy @rubal_shekhawat_ @shinatachauhan”, it added.