Soumitra Chattopadhyay: Bangla cinema’s Alt Superstar

He was the alt superstar of Bangla cinema in its glory years, the affable ‘bhadralok’ (gentleman) icon who crafted a towering stature ironically banking on down-to-earth, believable characters that represented middle-class Bengal. The brand of stardom was in stark contrast to the other shining luminary of contemporary cinema in the state—Uttam Kumar—whose position as ‘mahanayak’ (superstar) in the Bengali psyche was primarily cemented in idol worship and mass hysteria.

Soumitra Chattopadhyay—Chatterjee to anglicised India—answers to the term ‘phenomenon’ as absolutely as few actors do, for the sheer ease with which he defied the cliches of image. His stardom was sensational, and yet born out of realism. He was the mascot of the peerless Satyajit Ray’s oeuvre, having worked with the maestro in 14 films, and yet he scored with the same assuredness in works of contemporary commercial powerhouses as Ajoy Kar and Tarun Mazumdar. He is the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2012) and Padma Bhushan (2004) recipient who was also honoured with the Legion d’Honneur (2018) in France for his contribution to world cinema.