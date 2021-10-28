‘Squid Game’ characters drawn from director’s life

Many characters in Netflix sensation “Squid Game” are loosely based on its South Korean director’s own life and he believes its theme of economic inequality has resonated with viewers around the world.

Hwang Dong-hyuk’s television debut last month became the streaming giant’s most popular series at launch, drawing at least 111 million watchers.

Its dystopian vision sees hundreds of marginalised individuals pitted against each other in traditional children’s games—all of which Hwang played growing up in Seoul.