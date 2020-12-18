Suffering from cancer, ‘Badi’ cheers up with a call from ‘Baker bhai’

Actor Abdul Kader scaled to fame as ‘Badi’ in the TV series ‘Kothao Keu Nei’. This popular actor is now undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in Chennai. Upon hearing the news, Asaduzzaman Noor, who has played ‘Baker Bhai’, the central role of ‘Kothao Keu Nei’, called Abdul Kader over phone. He gave the ailing actor comfort and courage.
Abdul Kader had been unable to eat for quite some time and was being given saline intravenously. He hadn’t been talking much to anyone either. But ‘Baker Bhai’, that is, actor Asaduzzaman Noor, broke his silence with a video call.
Noor called Abdul Kader over phone on Thursday and asked about his well being. Abdul Kader’s daughter-in-law Zahida Islam, speaking from Chennai, said Asaduzzaman Noor had told her father-in-law, things would be fine when he returned to Dhaka. He said they were always by his side. There would be an ambulance waiting for him and everything else would be arranged too.
Zahida said, “Baba had been despondent for quite some time. Yesterday he cheered up considerably after suddenly getting the call from Noor uncle. He normally doesn’t want to talk to anyone over the mobile, but was eager to talk to Noor uncle. It was like before. It gave him a bit of courage.”
Theatre personality Ramendu Majumdar and several others also spoke to him.
Despite undergoing tests at several hospitals, his ailment wasn’t being diagnosed. Finally after a CT scan, it was detected that he had a tumour. He went to Chennai to remove the tumour, but tests there revealed he had cancer. He is presently undergoing treatment there.
‘Kothao Keu Nei’, the TV series authored by popular writer Humayun Ahmed, had reached the pinnacle of popularity in the nineties. Local gangster ‘Baker Bhai’ was the central character of the series and ‘Badi’ and ‘Majnu’ were his constant companions.