Suffering from cancer, ‘Badi’ cheers up with a call from ‘Baker bhai’

Noor called Abdul Kader over phone on Thursday and asked about his well being. Abdul Kader’s daughter-in-law Zahida Islam, speaking from Chennai, said Asaduzzaman Noor had told her father-in-law, things would be fine when he returned to Dhaka. He said they were always by his side. There would be an ambulance waiting for him and everything else would be arranged too.

Zahida said, “Baba had been despondent for quite some time. Yesterday he cheered up considerably after suddenly getting the call from Noor uncle. He normally doesn’t want to talk to anyone over the mobile, but was eager to talk to Noor uncle. It was like before. It gave him a bit of courage.”

Theatre personality Ramendu Majumdar and several others also spoke to him.