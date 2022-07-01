Tashnuva Anan makes English play debut in New York

Artist, news presenter, model and actress Tashnuva Anan, who is now residing in USA, recently performed in her maiden English stage play "Shakuntala" in New York.

The play is adapted from the classic tale of the same name written by classical Sanskrit author Kalidasa, often considered ancient India's greatest poet and playwright. It was brought to the stage by NY-based theatre group Dhaka Drama, and the play was staged at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning in Queens, New York.