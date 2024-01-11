Actress Moushumi Hamid getting married tomorrow

About three years ago, Moushumi Hamid had told Prothom Alo that she would get married as soon as she finds a groom as tall as her. Though not as tall as her, this actress has found a groom finally.

Lux superstar Moushumi has already started with the pre-wedding ceremonies. She had her ‘Gaye Holud’, a traditional pre-wedding ceremony, on the rooftop of her residence in Dhaka’s Bashumdhara residential area.