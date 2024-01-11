Actress Moushumi Hamid getting married tomorrow

About three years ago, Moushumi Hamid had told Prothom Alo that she would get married as soon as she finds a groom as tall as her. Though not as tall as her, this actress has found a groom finally.
Lux superstar Moushumi has already started with the pre-wedding ceremonies. She had her ‘Gaye Holud’, a traditional pre-wedding ceremony, on the rooftop of her residence in Dhaka’s Bashumdhara residential area.
Close friends and relatives of the two families were present in the ceremony taking place on Wednesday. Their wedding rituals will be held tomorrow, Friday. Moushumi Hamid herself confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
While speaking to Prothom Alo today, Thursday morning, Moushumi Hamid said that her groom-to-be Abu Sayeed Rana is involved in writing as well as content creation.
Moushumi said, “I have had my Gaye Holud. It was a close event on my building’s rooftop. I have known Rana for two years. Later, we decided to get married. We talked to both families and now we are completing all the wedding rituals with everyone’s consent.”
Moushumi Hamid has acted in projects based on stories written by Abu Sayeed Rana. ‘Rupkotha Noy’ and ‘Guti’ are significant among them. Coming from Satkhira, Moushumi Hamid stepped into showbiz through the Lux Superstar competition. Then she went on to act in dramas and films.
Moushumi’s showbiz career is over 12 years. She last appeared in the film titled ‘1971 Shei shob Din’ that released on 18 August 2023. The film was directed by actress and filmmaker Hridi Haq.
Besides, two other of her films are awaiting release -- Noya Manush’, directed by Sohel Rana Boyati and ‘Japito Jibon’ directed by Habibul Islam Habib.