GOT fame Kit Harington joins 'Harry Potter' Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart

Game of Thrones (GOT) fame Kit Harington is set to join HBO's 'Harry Potter' series in Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart, replacing Nicholas Hoult in the role, HBO Max has confirmed on its official social media handle.

The recasting comes after scheduling conflicts made it impossible for Hoult to continue with the production, as per Deadline.

In an Instagram post, HBO Max wrote, "Before we begin year two at Hogwarts, there has been a slight change due to scheduling: Kit Harington will now be stepping into the role of Gilderoy Lockhart."