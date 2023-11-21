Photo

date 2023-11-21

International Emmy Awards 2023: Check out complete list of winners

The winners of the International Emmy Awards 2023 were announced at a gala event on Monday (local time) in New York. This year's nominations featured various group of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories.

Actors like Martin Freeman and Karla Souza along with several other celebs won prestigious awards for their projects. Check out the complete list of winners below:

Best Performance by an Actor

Martin Freeman in The Responder - United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actress

Karla Souza in La Caida [Dive] – Mexico

Comedy

Derry Girls - Season 3 - United Kingdom

Vir Das: Landing - India

Documentary

Mariupol: The People's Story - United Kingdom

Drama Series

The Empress - Germany

Non-Scripted Entertainment

A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil - Brazil

Short-Form Series

Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World] -France

Sports Documentary

Harley & Katya - Australia

Telenovela

Yargi [Family Secrets] - Turkey

TV Movie/Mini-Series

La Caida [Dive] - Mexico

Kids: Animation

The Smeds and The Smoos - United Kingdom

Kids: Factual

Built To Survive - Australia

Kids: Live-Action

Heartbreak High - Australia

Arts Programming

Buffy Sainte-Marie, Eagle Vision / White Pine Pictures -Canada

