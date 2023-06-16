Bill Cosby sued for sexual assault by nine women in Nevada

The complaint arrived just weeks after the state enacted a "lookback" law eliminating a two-year window for sexual assault victims to bring civil claims, following the lead of several other states.

More than 60 women have leveled accusations stretching back decades against Cosby, who was once known as ‘America's Dad’ for his role in the 1980s television comedy ‘The Cosby Show’.

Now 85, Cosby was the first celebrity to be convicted in the #MeToo era, when a Pennsylvania jury found him guilty in 2018 of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater Temple University in Philadelphia, in 2004.