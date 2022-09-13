'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' win top awards at the Emmys

Both shows were repeat winners. ‘Succession’ was named best drama series, an award it had won in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted its production schedule.
‘Ted Lasso’ won best comedy series for the second straight year, and stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein were second-time winners of best comedy actor and supporting actor.
One newcomer among the major honorees was Lee Jung-jae, who was named best actor in a drama for his role on South Korean drama ‘Squid Game’.
The dystopian thriller about cash-strapped contestants risking their lives for wealth became a global sensation after its release a year ago.
‘The White Lotus’, about wealthy vacationers and the workers who cater to them, landed the trophy for best limited series.