HBO's 'House of the Dragon' trailer out

According to sources, 'House of the Dragon' is based on George RR Martin's book 'Fire & Blood'
The show will follow the Targaryen civil war known as the 'Dance of the Dragons', which broke out between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra after their father's passing.
The conflict sets House Targaryen's most powerful dragons against other major houses in Westeros, including the Lannisters and Starks. Thanks to Daenerys Targaryen, it would be centuries before Westeros saw another dragon (Khaleesi).
As per reports, the series stars Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.
Steve Toussaint will be playing 'The Sea Snake,' Lord Corlys Velaryon, and Paddy Considine will play the powerful King Viserys I.
It was also reported that while there are other Westeros-related series in development, 'House of the Dragon' is the only confirmed 'Game of Thrones' spinoff show so far.