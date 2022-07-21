HBO's 'House of the Dragon' trailer out

Get ready to see fire and blood in Westeros this winter. The first official trailer of ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ series came out on Wednesday. The show will be out on HBO Max on 21 August.

The dramatisation of House Targaryen's turbulent history under King Viserys I's rule is depicted in the show, which is set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones."

Of course, the Iron Throne is the one objective that seems to be on the minds of all the characters.