“Tere Bin” star Wahaj Ali in Dhaka with Nusraat Faria
Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali rose to fame for playing Murtasim in the popular drama series Tere Bin. Beyond Pakistan, he has gained a strong following among audiences in Bangladesh, India and across South Asia.
The actor recently appeared at a fashion show in Dhaka. On Saturday evening, Wahaj Ali attended an event titled “Emira: The Wedding Chapter” at the United Convention Centre in Dhaka.
Actress Nusraat Faria also attended the fashion show. During a break from the show, Faria posted a photo with Wahaj on Facebook.
In the caption, she wrote, “I walked proudly in Jamdani, represented with love, and created memories.” The photo of the two stars quickly spread across social media.
In the photo, Nusraat Faria wore a dark purple strapless lehenga-choli featuring Jamdani motifs. She accessorised the outfit with a tikli, a heavy necklace, jhumkas and golden bangles. Wahaj, meanwhile, wore a dark blue formal suit with a matching shirt.
The photo received more than 5,500 reactions, while many users also left comments. A Facebook user named Nurul Amin wrote, “Now you should make a film with Wahaj.”
Miss World Bangladesh 2026 winner Samanzar Sayeed and several others also took part in the fashion show.
Wahaj Ali is a familiar face in Pakistani television dramas. He made his acting debut in 2015 with the drama Ishq Ibadat. He subsequently appeared in several series, including Ishq Jalebi, Dil Naawaz and Fitoor.
However, Tere Bin brought him international recognition. The drama, which began airing in 2022, featured Wahaj as Murtasim Khan opposite Yumna Zaidi. The story and the chemistry between the two actors received an overwhelming response from audiences.