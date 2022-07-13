Emmy awards 2022: Complete nominations list

The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 'Succession' with 25 nominations topped the chart, followed by 'Ted Lasso' with 20 nominations.

The grand Television academy awards are scheduled to be held live on September 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. As per Variety, this was the first time in the history of Emmy awards that the nominations were announced without an acknowledgement of which network or platform leads the list.

Take a complete look at the Emmy awards 2022 nominations list