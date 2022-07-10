Emmy nominations to be revealed as 'Squid Game' eyes history

This year's Emmy contenders will be unveiled Tuesday, with "Squid Game" tipped to become the first non-English-language drama series ever nominated at television's equivalent of the Oscars.

Netflix's dystopian South Korean smash hit is expected to compete with returning heavy hitters such as HBO's "Succession," as TV productions delayed by early-pandemic lockdowns returned to our screens.

Nominees will be announced in a live-streamed ceremony starting at 15.30 GMT, after which final-round voting begins for the 74th Emmy Awards, set for 12 September.

Here are five things to look out for as the nominations are unveiled: