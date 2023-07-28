Emmys to be postponed due to Hollywood strikes: US media

This year's Emmy Awards will be postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, US media reported Thursday.

Television's equivalent of the Oscars was scheduled to take place in September, but could be pushed as far back as January, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Trade publication Variety said "vendors, producers and others involved with the event" have already been informed of the delay, which has not yet been officially announced.

A source familiar with the plans told AFP that a new date for the show has not yet been set.