'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations

However thrilling they are to play, video games rarely translate well to the big or small screen -- indeed, the crossover genre is littered with flops.

But the dystopian, zombie-filled HBO series "The Last of Us," premiering in the United States on Sunday and the following day elsewhere, could be about to break the curse.

The series has already won a slew of positive reviews, with a score of 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, and is on track to be the streaming world's first success of 2023, 10 years after the "The Last of Us" game first debuted on PlayStation.

Game creator Neil Druckmann, along with "Chernobyl" screenwriter Craig Mazin, helped develop the narrative for television.