Actor Hasan Masood hospitalised in critical condition

Actor Hasan Masood has been admitted to hospital after falling ill. He was taken to a private hospital in Mohakhali, Dhaka, on Monday night with severe headache and convulsions. Following a series of tests, physicians advised that he remains under observation.

Hasan Masood is currently admitted to the stroke unit at Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali. The hospital’s managing director, Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, told Prothom Alo, “Hasan Masood has suffered an ischemic stroke and has also experienced a mild heart attack.”

“He is now under the care of neurologists, cardiologists, and critical care specialists. Patients with such conditions are usually observed for 48 to 72 hours, after which further treatment plans will be decided.”