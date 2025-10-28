Actor Hasan Masood hospitalised in critical condition
Actor Hasan Masood has been admitted to hospital after falling ill. He was taken to a private hospital in Mohakhali, Dhaka, on Monday night with severe headache and convulsions. Following a series of tests, physicians advised that he remains under observation.
Hasan Masood is currently admitted to the stroke unit at Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali. The hospital’s managing director, Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, told Prothom Alo, “Hasan Masood has suffered an ischemic stroke and has also experienced a mild heart attack.”
“He is now under the care of neurologists, cardiologists, and critical care specialists. Patients with such conditions are usually observed for 48 to 72 hours, after which further treatment plans will be decided.”
Hasan Masood was once seen in one popular play after another and has also worked in films. However, he suddenly withdrew from the entertainment industry and is now rarely seen on screen. Recently, he made comments about Hania Amir in a discussion. After that, he stated that he no longer wishes to return to acting and wants to work a regular job. Hasan Masood had shared these thoughts in an interview with a national media outlet before falling ill.
Speaking about his plans for a job, the actor said, “I’m looking for a job now. Once I find one, I’ll take it, no matter the field. It could be journalism or some kind of administrative work. I’m trying. I’ll disappear completely.” Hasan Masood, who once worked in journalism, also hinted at returning to his old profession. He said, “I am willing to return to journalism if I get a good enough offer.”
Hasan Masood joined the Bangladesh Army in 1985. He retired in 1992 after just seven years, holding the rank of captain. He then began working as a sports journalist and from February 2004 until 2008, he worked with the BBC Bangla.
After leaving journalism, Hasan Masood debuted in the entertainment industry with the film Bachelor, directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. He later acted in the movie Made in Bangladesh and simultaneously began working in television dramas. Some of his notable dramas include Housefull, Taxi Driver, FDC, Bou, Khunsuti, Graduate, Ronger Dunia, Amader Songshar, Gani Saheber Shesh Kichu Din, Batasher Ghor, and Prabhati Shobuj Songho.