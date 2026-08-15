Body of actress Ridhika found hanging in Dhaka
The body of actress Ridhika Ridhi has been recovered from the Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at around 6:00 am today, Saturday.
She was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital, where physicians pronounced her dead.
Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhatara police station, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo. Police initially suspect that she may have died by suicide.
Mazharul Islam told Prothom Alo, “After receiving the news, we went to Kurmitola Hospital and found the body. Her mother and other family members are currently at the police station.”
“According to information provided by them, Ridhika was in a relationship with someone. Early this morning, she had an argument with that person over a video call. At one point, Ridhika died by suicide while still on the video call. We are taking a case based on the family’s complaint,” added the police officer.
Alongside modelling, Ridhika had acted in several dramas, including ‘Ekhane Manush Bikri Hoy’, ‘Bohurupi’, ‘Double Honeymoon’ and ‘Shundori’.