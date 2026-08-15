Body of actress Ridhika found hanging in Dhaka

The body of actress Ridhika Ridhi has been recovered from the Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at around 6:00 am today, Saturday.

She was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital, where physicians pronounced her dead.

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhatara police station, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo. Police initially suspect that she may have died by suicide.