Pori Moni laughs off rumour, saying Sadi is like a younger brother
Actress Pori Moni has finally addressed the rumours regarding her alleged romantic involvement with singer Sheikh Sadi. Earlier this year, Sheikh Sadi was seen accompanying Pori Moni to court and even acted as her bail guarantor, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship.
Their frequent outings and social media posts further fuelled the gossip. However, reports in April indicated that their relationship is over.
Both had avoided giving direct answers about the rumours, choosing instead to respond diplomatically. However, in a recent appearance on Maasranga Television’s programme ‘Behind the Fame with RRK’, Pori Moni clarified the matter.
Laughing, she said, “He is my younger brother — like a little brother to me,” denying any romantic relationship between them.
Earlier, in an interview with Prothom Alo, Pori Moni spoke about Sheikh Sadi, saying, “My life has been full of ups and downs. Anyone who stands by you in difficult times is a blessing. I have been fortunate to have many well-wishers in my life and I continue to share my joys and sorrows with them. It helps me stay emotionally strong.”
Sheikh Sadi, in a separate interview, had also told Prothom Alo, “I have been working in the industry for quite some time. Pori Moni has many admirable qualities and always stands by people in times of need. I wish her all the best.”
Three years ago, during the shooting of the film ‘Gunin’, Pori Moni met actor Shariful Raj. Their acquaintance soon turned into a romantic relationship and marriage. The couple later had a son together. However, cracks eventually developed in their relationship, leading to a separation about a year and a half ago.
There had also been rumours of Pori Moni’s romantic involvement with actor Siam Ahmed, which she has similarly denied.