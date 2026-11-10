'Sexual predator' Russell Brand jailed for 10 years for rape, assault

British comedian and TV star Russell Brand was Monday jailed for more than 10 years for a string of sex offences including rape, as the judge told him he had been a "sexual predator" whose fame had protected him.

Brand, 51, showed no emotion as judge Joel Bennathan said he had acted with "staggering arrogance" and shown "contempt" for his victims, who had suffered significant and lasting harm.

"About 20 years ago Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, you were clever, and in many people's eyes you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator," he said.

The judge said Brand's status protected him until he was exposed in 2023 by journalists from the Sunday Times, The Times and the Channel 4 Dispatches programme, leading to women coming forward to make complaints to police.