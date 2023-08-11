Emmys postponed until January over Hollywood strikes

The Emmy Awards have been postponed by almost four months, organisers said Thursday, as crippling strikes by Hollywood's actors and writers drag on with no resolution in sight.

Television's equivalent of the Oscars had been due to take place this September, but will now be held in mid-January next year, broadcaster Fox and the Television Academy wrote in a statement.

"We are pleased to announce that the 75th Emmy Awards will now air on Monday, 15 January, 2024," said a Fox spokesman.

The Emmys are the most significant entertainment event so far to be delayed by Hollywood's first industry-wide walkout by both actors and writers in more than 60 years.