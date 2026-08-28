Showbiz
Legal notice seeks restrictions on romantic films and dramas; 7 orgs protest
Seven organisations associated with television drama have expressed deep concern and strong protest over the issuance of a legal notice demanding stringent restrictions on the production and broadcast of films and dramas centred on romantic relationships.
In a joint statement, the organisations said, “The demand to halt the production of romantic dramas or films altogether is in no way compatible with the development of the creative arts. We, therefore, express our deep concern and protest, on behalf of all organisations associated with the television industry, over the notice.”
In their joint statement of protest, the organisations said the issuance of a legal notice seeking to halt the production of romantic dramas and films had caused deep concern and astonishment among professionals, artistes, directors, producers, technicians and various organisations involved in the television and entertainment sectors.
The statement further said Bangladesh’s television and audiovisual industries have long been playing an important role in the country’s culture, entertainment, creativity and economy.
It said that creative freedom, artistes’ right to freedom of expression, and compliance with existing laws and regulations were of paramount importance in the production of dramas, films and other forms of entertainment.
According to the organisations, if there are objections to or complaints about particular content, remedies are available under the relevant laws, regulations and existing regulatory frameworks. However, an attempt to stop an entire creative medium from producing a particular genre of content could jeopardise the employment and creative activities of countless people directly and indirectly connected with the television industry.
While reiterating that “the demand to halt the production of romantic dramas or films altogether is in no way compatible with the development of the creative arts”, the seven organisations also acknowledged the need for responsible, high-quality content.
The statement sent to the media was signed by Directors Guild President Shahiduzzaman Selim and General Secretary Faridul Hasan; Actors’ Equity President Azad Abul Kalam and General Secretary Rashed Mamun Apu; Television Playwrights’ Association President Shihab Shaheen and General Secretary Mezbah Uddin Sumon; Camera Association of Bangladesh General Secretary Sahil Rony; Audio-Visual Technical Owners Association President Sadek Siddiqui; Television Assistant Directors Organisation of Bangladesh General Secretary Razzak Raj; and Bangladesh Makeup Artists Association President Mahbub Rahman Manik.
Earlier, a legal notice was sent to the relevant government authorities demanding stringent restrictions specifically on the production and broadcast of films and dramas centred on romantic relationships, with the stated aim of preventing the moral degradation of young people, maintaining social order and promoting the development of creative talent.
The notice also called for mandatory directives requiring the production and broadcast of films and dramas based on science, education, history, the Liberation War and defence-related subjects.
A Supreme Court lawyer sent the notice by post last Thursday to three government secretaries and the chairman of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board.
Supreme Court lawyer Mahmudul Hasan Mamun said he had sent the notice by post to the Cabinet Secretary, the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, and the chairman of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board.
The notice alleged that the prevalence of romantic themes and excessive romantic content in the country’s current films and dramas had created a cultural imbalance. According to the notice, such content portrays extramarital affairs and relationships outside marriage as normal and even glorifies them, thereby exerting a negative influence on the prevailing moral framework of society.
The notice further claimed that the broadcast of such content was linked to growing inattentiveness among young people towards their studies and careers, as well as an increase in crimes such as extramarital affairs and rape. In view of this, it called for administrative measures to protect young people and the wider public from moral degradation and to preserve family values.
The notice cited Articles 21(1), 39 and 23 of the Constitution in support of its demands. According to the sender of the notice, although Article 39 guarantees freedom of speech and expression, it allows reasonable restrictions to be imposed by law in the interests of decency or morality. Article 23, meanwhile, places a constitutional responsibility on the state to preserve the country’s national culture and heritage.
The notice concluded by stating that the authorities must inform the sender of the notice within 10 days of receiving it of the steps taken in response. Otherwise, a writ petition would be filed in the High Court in the public interest under Article 102 of the Constitution.