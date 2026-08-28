Legal notice seeks restrictions on romantic films and dramas; 7 orgs protest

In their joint statement of protest, the organisations said the issuance of a legal notice seeking to halt the production of romantic dramas and films had caused deep concern and astonishment among professionals, artistes, directors, producers, technicians and various organisations involved in the television and entertainment sectors.

The statement further said Bangladesh’s television and audiovisual industries have long been playing an important role in the country’s culture, entertainment, creativity and economy.

It said that creative freedom, artistes’ right to freedom of expression, and compliance with existing laws and regulations were of paramount importance in the production of dramas, films and other forms of entertainment.

According to the organisations, if there are objections to or complaints about particular content, remedies are available under the relevant laws, regulations and existing regulatory frameworks. However, an attempt to stop an entire creative medium from producing a particular genre of content could jeopardise the employment and creative activities of countless people directly and indirectly connected with the television industry.

While reiterating that “the demand to halt the production of romantic dramas or films altogether is in no way compatible with the development of the creative arts”, the seven organisations also acknowledged the need for responsible, high-quality content.