'Shogun' wins best drama, 'Hacks' surprises in comedy at TV's Emmys

"Shogun," a sweeping, historical epic set in imperial Japan, claimed the prestigious best drama trophy at Sunday's Emmy Awards, and "Hacks" upset defending comedy champion "The Bear" at television's highest honors.

A tale of political machinations, "Shogun" also won acting awards for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, the first Japanese actors to win their categories. The series earned 19 total awards, a record for a single season of a drama.

Netflix's "Baby Reindeer," the chilling story of a bartender stalked by a customer, was named best limited series.

With most of its dialogue in Japanese with English subtitles, "Shogun" was an unlikely global hit. Executive producer Justin Marks thanked the team at the FX cable network for taking a gamble on the show.