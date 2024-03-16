Television

Allegations of embezzlement against actor Apurba

UNB
Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Alpha I Studios Limited, a media company, has accused actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba of breach of contract and embezzlement of money.

According to the media company, Apurba signed a contract for 24 dramas with the company. The actor took Tk 3.3 million (33 lakh) of the Tk 5 million (50 lakh) contract.

However, he finished the work of only nine dramas. Later, Alpha I tried to contact him but could not, they claimed.

Meanwhile the actor said, “My lawyer will provide statements on my behalf. As the legal proceedings are underway, I prefer not to make any comments or discuss the matter further at this time.”

