Allegations of embezzlement against actor Apurba
Alpha I Studios Limited, a media company, has accused actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba of breach of contract and embezzlement of money.
According to the media company, Apurba signed a contract for 24 dramas with the company. The actor took Tk 3.3 million (33 lakh) of the Tk 5 million (50 lakh) contract.
However, he finished the work of only nine dramas. Later, Alpha I tried to contact him but could not, they claimed.
Meanwhile the actor said, “My lawyer will provide statements on my behalf. As the legal proceedings are underway, I prefer not to make any comments or discuss the matter further at this time.”
