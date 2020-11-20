The journey of Mulan

As with all of her movies, director Niki Caro highlights in Mulan the way that women have always had to fight to be taken seriously or to be considered as capable as men. Actress Liu Yifei, who played the role of Hua Mulan is well cast as the young warrior woman in the making who wants, more than anything, to make her father proud.

At the starting of the film, a village matchmaker tells Mulan that a good wife is “composed, graceful, polite” and “when a wife serves her husband, she must be silent, invisible.” Mulan fails to embody all of these long-held virtues of an ideal Chinese girl, and her father also exhorts Mulan to hide her special abilities because in that time everyone used to think that this masculine power has no place in a girl’s life. The only way she can honour her family is through marriage. However, Mulan ultimately brings honor to her family by demonstrating that she is “loyal, brave and true” (qualities engraved on her father’s sword).

After Mulan was first written, over the centuries she’s been celebrated in lays and operas, in musicals and TV series, in picture books and novels and young-adult fiction. On the big screen, she’s starred in silent movies “Hua Mulan Joins the Army” (1927); a gorgeous full-color musical “Lady General Hua Mulan,” (1964); a gritty action-filled war epic “Mulan: Rise of a Warrior,” (2009).

While the gutsy girl Mulan could possibly be real, it’s largely thought the story of Mulan is fictional. The ballads were meant to be inspiring tales rather than a true story. When it comes to Chinese folklore the ballad itself is unusual. There aren’t any supernatural elements in the ballad, which is why people believe that it was true. Scholars generally disagree. There is no historical evidence to prove Mulan’s existence. Passed down orally the tale has a complicated origin. Hua Mulan may not have been real, but that hasn’t stopped her tale inspiring people, whether that’s in the seventh century or today.