‘The Power of the Dog’ triumphant with best film, director at BAFTAs

Jane Campion’s dark Western “The Power of the Dog” won BAFTAs for best director and best film on Sunday, beating Denis Villeneuve to the top prize although his sci-fi epic “Dune” won five other awards at the star-studded London ceremony.

Will Smith scooped the best actor prize for his portrayal of the Williams sisters’ father and tennis coach in “King Richard”, while Britain’s Joanna Scanlan won best actress for her widow’s role in drama “After Love”.

The star of “The Power of the Dog”, Benedict Cumberbatch, accepted the best director award on behalf of Campion, the day after she won the Directors Guild of America’s top prize for her film about the toxic masculinity of sexually repressed cowboys.