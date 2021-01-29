‘The Uncanny Counter’, OCN’s highest rated K-drama

Sometimes a good show can be offset by weak actors. However, ‘The Uncanny Counter’ doesn’t have that issue with the main cast being well-cast and talented. Yu Jun-sang and YeomHye-ran are veteran actors who have been in many successful works and received many awards throughout their careers. Younger actors Cho Byeong-kyu and Kim Se-Jeong particularly stand out and hold their own while acting alongside their senior actors. Other actors portraying the villains and demons are also quite impressive. The solid acting definitely enhances the show and enraptures effectively. Also, the rich backstory behind the magical world of ‘The Uncanny Counter’ contributes to the perfect amount of fantasy, action, mystery, comedy and drama.

The best factor concerning the drama is, every single character here gets their time to shine, with loads of individual stand-out moments to savor. From the main good counters to the highest level evil spirit, they all have a sad back story for what they became the person they are now. There’s a story about a mother with guilt that her son died before her, a daughter whose whole family died in front of her, a child who was always being abused, and many more.

There’s something extremely appealing about finding superheroes in everyday people. The Counters do have supernatural powers however, they were essentially hand-picked to become Counters as a result of they're simply good humans. Transforming into Counters also gifted them with frizzy looks, and they wear red tracksuits when pursuing demons. It’s quite a funny contrast to the thieves from Money Heist.