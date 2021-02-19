'Their work fills me with awe and hope'

Actress and artist Bipasha Hayat has been in the US for quite a few months now. She has spent her time in painting, writing and attending poetry classes. She even held a solo art exhibition in New York. She talks to Prothom Alo about the exhibition and more.

Bipasha is enthusiastic about her art exhibition in New York. "There is an amazing gallery in Jackson Heights in New York, the Primavera Gallery of BD Art, set up by Shamim Shahed," she says. "Shamim has been quite a few years in New York and he is someone very close to us. He called me up last month and told me about his gallery and said he'd like to inaugurate with an exhibition of my works."

Bipasha was both surprised and happy at the offer and immediately agreed. She displayed 24 painting at the exhibition.

How did she feel about exhibiting her work outside of the country?

Bipasha replies, "When you step outside of the country, you become a representative of your country and need to keep that in mind when you work. Exhibiting abroad gives exposure as well as a sense of confidence to an artist. It creates an opportunity to go ahead. When an artiste of any medium goes ahead, her own culture and country is taken ahead too.