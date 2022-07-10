Three films to enthrall moviegoers this Eid

That being said, superstar Ananta Jalil has cashed in the spotlight for this Eid, coming after eight-year-long hiatus with his big-budget and one of the most anticipated films in recent times 'Din The Day,'
Alongside the Bangladesh-Iran joint production, two other films - Anonno Mamun directed ‘Psycho’ starring Roshan-Puja Cherry, and Raihan Rafi directed much-hyped ‘Poran’ starring Bidya Sinha Mim, Yash Rohan and Sariful Razz, which is allegedly based on the infamous Rifat-Minni story that shook the nation to its core - are set to be enthralling the Eid moviegoers.
'Din The Day,' directed by Iranian producer Murtaza Otash Jamjam, led the promotional race for the last couple of days among these three films. With actor and producer Ananta Jalil and Barsha in the lead roles, 'Din The Day' has been made at a cost of more than Tk 1000 million as a joint production of Bangladesh and Iran.
Regarding his much-anticipated release, Ananta said, ‘Our beloved audiences have been waiting for this movie for such a long time. I promise - at the end of the day, everyone will like the film and remember the experience.”
The film has been shot in several places including Bangladesh, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran. From the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, the film will run across 115 screens all over Bangladesh, according to Ananta Jalil.
On Eid-ul-Fitr, Puja Cherry’s two blockbuster films ‘Shaan’ starring Siam Ahmed and ‘Golui’ with Shakib Khan amazed the moviegoers. With Roshan being her co-star in Anonno Mamun directed film 'Psycho,' Puja and the rest of the team believe that the audience will love the movie, produced by RBS Entertainment and Celebrity Productions.
Based on the infamous Rifat murder case in Bogra, ‘Poran’ is the other much-hyped movie of this Eid, directed by Raihan Rafi. With an ensemble cast featuring Shariful Razz, Bidya Sinha Mim and Yash Rohan in the lead roles, the team is highly optimistic about the release after being stuck for the past two years due to Covid-19.
Besides these three films, Shakib Khan’s 'Golui' and 'Bidrohi', which were released on Eid-ul-Fitr, are set to be released in more than 20 theatres this Eid as well, for the fans who missed the opportunity to watch these films on Eid-ul-Fitr.