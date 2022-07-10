Three films to enthrall moviegoers this Eid

The Eid celebration brings extra excitement to the moviegoers, who expect to experience a different type of amusement through new movies across the years.

Although producers keep their bird's eye vision on releasing new Eid films, the 2022 Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated with three new films, reports news agency UNB.

This year's Eid movies have intrigued both optimism and frustration among the audiences and the hall-owners, due to the absence of the Dhallywood Superstar Shakib Khan’s new movie. Other superstars, including Arifin Shuvoo and Siam Ahmed, do not have any new films for this Eid.