Time to rein in cyberbullies, they are potential rapists: Bhabna

The latest outpouring of anger against rising cases of rapes in Bangladesh is now seeing a number of women speaking out against cyberbullying, reports UNB.

Prominent among them is actress Ashna Habib Bhabna, who has labelled those who hurl online vicious abuses on women as “potential rapists”.

In fact, celebrities are the ones who are the most affected by this unfortunate trend -- they are trolled, bullied and mocked on a regular basis online.

In an exclusive interview with news agency UNB on Thursday, the popular actress revealed her torment at years of online bullying, harassment and stalking.