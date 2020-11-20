‘Train To Busan’ sequel ‘Peninsula’ has emotions in action scenes

Filmmaker Yeon Sung-ho says he infused emotions in the action scenes of his upcoming Korean zombie thriller, Peninsula, because he was confident that actor Gang Dong-won will be able to pull it off.

“Peninsula” is a sequel to the 2016 global hit, “Train To Busan”. Also starring Lee Jung- hyun, the sequel is set four years after the virus outbreak in Korea as shown in “Train To Busan”, and follows a former soldier who is sent along with his team to retrieve a truck full of money from the wastelands of the Korean peninsula, which is now inhabited by zombies.

“We created a character only Gang Dong-won can pull off by asserting plenty of emotions even in action scenes. Emotions conveyed with his eyes are so full that you can’t help but get sucked in,” Sung-ho said.