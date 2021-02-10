TV actor Tareen’s father passes away

Noted actor, dancer, model, singer, host, television personality, and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote joint secretary general Yeasmin Jahan Tareen’s father passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the United Hospital in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, reports UNB.

He was 80.

A former engineer of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB), Md Shahjahan left his wife, five daughters, and their family members.

The news was confirmed by an official press release from Bangladesh Awami League on Tuesday, with a condolence message from party general secretary and minister for road transport and bridges Obaidul Quader.