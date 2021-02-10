TV actor Tareen’s father passes away

Noted actor, dancer, model, singer, host, television personality, and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote joint secretary general Yeasmin Jahan Tareen’s father passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the United Hospital in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, reports UNB.
He was 80.
A former engineer of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB), Md Shahjahan left his wife, five daughters, and their family members.
The news was confirmed by an official press release from Bangladesh Awami League on Tuesday, with a condolence message from party general secretary and minister for road transport and bridges Obaidul Quader.
Several media personalities including director-playwright Chayanika Chowdhury, actor, and parliament member Suborna Mustafa, media personality Rumman Rashid Khan and more have also paved condolences regarding the news on social media.
He was suffering from old-age complications and diabetics and was hospitalised for the last 47 days. On Tuesday morning, Tareen informed that her father was shifted to CCU due to the deteriorating condition of his heath and requested everyone to pray for her father, via a Facebook post from her official account.
His namaz-e-janaza will take place after the Zuhr prayers today (Wednesday), according to his family members.